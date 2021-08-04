Officers find one deceased, another injured early Wednesday

An unidentified man was found dead and another person was hospitalized after a report of gunfire early Wednesday in Rock Falls.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Twincom emergency communications center received a call about gunfire at a residence in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Rock Falls, a news release says.

Officers found a deceased man, and a female who was seriously injured by gunfire and transported to a hospital for treatment. Names have not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined the death was a homicide, the release says. An autopsy was performed in Rockford.

Rock Falls Police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Investigators, Dixon Police, Illinois State Crime Scene Services and Whiteside County Coroner.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867 or other local law enforcement agency.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers.