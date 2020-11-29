Officers find one shell casing in parking lot area Saturday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rock Island police found a single shell casing after they responded to a parking lot area shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 31st Street.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene, where several officers searched the area with flashlights. Police said no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story