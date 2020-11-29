Officers find one shell casing in parking lot area Saturday night

Rock Island police found a single shell casing after they responded to a parking lot area shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 31st Street.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene, where several officers searched the area with flashlights. Police said no one was injured.

BREAKING NEWS: Police are on scene at 17th Avenue and 31st Street in Rock Island where there has been an armed robbery. There is a report of shots fired as well. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/IPW003xGvL — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) November 29, 2020

Rock Island Police in the 1700 block of 31st Street. Officers have found at least one shell casing in the area. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/euyYjX1KhY — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 29, 2020