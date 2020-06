Black Lives Matter Protest at Vander Veer Park in Davenport. June 4th, Thursday.

The crowd alongside Scott County Sheriff, and Davenport and Bettendorf police chiefs, took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter protest at Vander Veer Park in Davenport on Thursday.

Credit: Chris Rice on Facebook

The protest attracted a crowd of more than a thousand people and was concluded peacefully.