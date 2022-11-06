The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released the names of the officers and troopers who were involved in a shooting on October 30 that left a man from Davenport dead. All six have cooperated and have been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are:

• Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol

• Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol

• Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department

• Officer Mason Pauley-Davenport Police Department

• Officer Benjamin Betsworth-Davenport Police Department

• Officer Zachary Thomas-Bettendorf Police Department

All six remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Scott County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review. No additional information will be released at this time.

Photo courtesy Eric Olsen

On Sunday, October 30, multiple law enforcement agencies were in pursuit of a vehicle that became inoperable near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, officers exchanged gunfire with one occupant, later identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. Carroll was later pronounced dead at the scene.