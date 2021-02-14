Officers respond to Sunday night crash in sub-zero cold

Police and an ambulance were at a crash apparently involving two vehicles about 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers set up pylons to block off traffic and redirect drivers in the area.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

The temperatures was 4 degrees below zero at the time of the crash.

