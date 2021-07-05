Officers search cars, alley; find casings early Monday

Davenport Police officers searched an area early Monday in the alley of the 2400 block of Division Street, Davenport, where they found at least three shell casings.

Several squad cars and officers were in the alley, where Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police search vehicles and the alley shortly after 12:15 a.m. Officers also inspected the interior of a car parked in a driveway.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or arrested in connection with the incident. We will provide details on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com when they are available.

BREAKING: Davenport Police are responding to a report of shots fired in an alley behind the 2400 block of Division Street. Officers have found several casings so far. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/JdsS4l6XfY — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) July 5, 2021

Police are searching cars and the area of the 2400 block of Division St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers inspect a car in a driveway. pic.twitter.com/xHmGdBNa5J — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 5, 2021