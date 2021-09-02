Officers: Suspect went about 80 mph on stolen Harley, crashed, then ran off

A 36-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he took off on a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle, crashed it, then ran from officers.

Thomas Pacunas, who was being held on a total $26,800 bond Thursday in Scott County Jail, faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

About 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police saw Pacunas driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed going south on Division Street near West 36th Street. He reached speeds of about 80 mph on the motorcycle, which had a fraudulent registration and VIN, police say in the arrest affidavit.

Pacunas continued south at a high rate of speed before he headed east from the area of Division and Pleasant Street, police say.

Officers saw him overturn the motorcycle near Columbia Avenue and Harrison Street. He then “fled the area on foot as officers gave chase.” They ordered hm to stop, but he continued to run before he was caught.

The motorcycle was confirmed to be stolen out of Davenport as of June 23, the affidavit says.

Pacunas did not have a valid Iowa driver’s license. The registration on the motorcycle was fraudulent, and listed as stolen/lost as of Sept. 26, 2020, out of Illinois.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Pacunas admitted the motorcycle had improper registration.