The Rock Falls Police Department seeks the public’s assistance to identify the person responsible for a burglary.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Sammy’s Slots Video & Gaming Café, 223 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, was burglarized, a news release says.

The suspect is a taller, medium built, Black man with a shaved head. His car is a black, late-1990s to early-2000s, Lincoln Town Car – or similar vehicle – with sun-faded paint on the roof and trunk of and possibly Iowa license plates.

Officials ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Wolber at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.