Officials find drugs, unattended children 8 and younger, in suspects’ home

Two Davenport suspects face multiple drug-related and child-endangerment charges after police say one sold methamphetamine to a confidential source.

Now 28-year-old Tyler Roelandt faces four felony charges of child endangerment, a felony charge of having no drug-tax stamp, and two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Additionally, 28-year-old Elexus Hicks faces four felony charges of child endangerment, a felony charge of having no drug-tax stamp and a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver.

During July, Roelandt sold less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source who helped the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation, an arrest affidavit says. The controlled delivery was in Scott County, and was witnessed by members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance on Roelandt confirmed the meth delivery from him.

Roelandt is on parole and Hicks is on probation, the affidavit says.

The search

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of College Avenue, Davenport, where Roelandt and Hicks live. Roelandt and Hicks were detained separately away from their residence in different vehicles, the affidavit says.

Four children, ages 8 and younger, were left unattended at the residence, the affidavit says. During a search of the residence, law enforcement found about 214 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and nearly $1,000 cash.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Roelandt admitted to being involved with marijuana sales and knowing the marijuana was in the residence. Roelandt said Hicks uses marijuana and sells as well. During a post-Miranda interview, Hicks also claimed knowledge of the marijuana, the affidavit says.

Proceedings for Roelandt are set for Aug. 10 in Scott County Court, where proceedings for Hicks are set for Tuesday. She was released on bond while Roelandt is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.