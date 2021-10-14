Officials find stolen, loaded gun in vehicle of suspect on work release

A 21-year-old Davenport man who was on work release faces a felony charge after police say he had a loaded, stolen gun and ammunition in his vehicle.

Gamontez Hamm was held Thursday in Scott County Jail to face a charge of control of a firearm by a felon, jail records say.

On Tuesday, Seventh District Correctional Services personnel searched Hamm’s vehicle on the 400 block of West 16th Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Inside the center console they found a loaded Springfield XDS .45 ACP pistol. The handgun had been reported stolen on Sept. 29 from Rock Island, the affidavit says.

Davenport Police impounded the vehicle. After a search warrant was executed, the handgun was recovered from the center console. A box of .45 caliber ammunition was in the rear map pocket of the front-passenger seat, the affidavit says.

Hamm, who was on work-release status, is being held on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21 in Scott County Court.