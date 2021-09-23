Officials identify body of missing man

The body of a missing 25-year-old Bloomington, Ill., man has been identified.

On Thursday the LaSalle County Coroner identified Jelani Day, 25 through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison, says a news release from agencies involved in the case.

The cause of death is unknown, the release says. Further investigation, and toxicology testing will be completed.

Included in the investigation are the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, Peru Police Department, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, LaSalle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County State’s Attorney Office, LaSalle Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Springfield Division, and the Illinois State Police.

Day was reported missing on Aug. 25. His family reported they last spoke with him in the evening hours of Monday, Aug. 23.

He was seen at the Illinois State University campus on Aug. 24, and his last known location was at Beyond Hello in Bloomington at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, his vehicle was found in Peru, Ill. Based on findings by the Peru Police Department when officers recovered the vehicle, a command post was established and an extensive K9 search was conducted by the Illinois State Police, drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire as well as a ground search by teams from Peru, Utica, and Oglesby.

Subsequent searches were conducted in the Peru area, but Day was not located.

On Sept. 4, an additional search was conducted in the LaSalle Peru area by members of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council along with other search agencies in the area. During the search the body of a man was decedent was found floating near the south bank of the Illinois River about .25 miles east of the Illinois Route 251 Bridge.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information to call deputies at 815-433-2161.