Officials identify drivers in fatal Tuesday crash

UPDATE: The drivers involved in a fatal crash Tuesday have been identified.

The crash happened shortly after 1:45 p.m. on the 4400 bock of State Street in Riverdale.

The driver of the 2015 Nissan Rogue was 47-year-old Ulzime Mustafa, of Clinton., says a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the 2015 Kawasaki EX300 was 33-year-old Michael Lopez, of Davenport.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

EARLIER: A 33-year-old man from Davenport died in a motorcycle crash shortly after 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 4400 block of State Street in Riverdale.

The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash on the paved four-lane road with a center turn lane, a news release says. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and investigated the incident.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a green 2015 Kawasaki EX300 motorcycle east on State Street. He was the only person on the vehicle.

A 47-year-old Clinton woman was driving a red 2015 Nissan Rogue, which was stopped facing west in the center turn lane while she waited to make a left-hand turn into a parking lot.

The investigation team found the Nissan proceeded into traffic to make the turn in front of the motorcycle, the release says.

The motorcyclist went airborne, and landed on the opposite side of the Nissan. The Nissan driver and a passenger were uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced deceased.

Accident Investigators determined through witness statements and area traffic cameras the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, the release says.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team continues the investigation. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Medic EMS, Bettendorf Fire Department, and Riverdale Fire Department assisted at the scene.