Officials seek man who did not report back to work release

A man convicted of willful injury causing serious injury and other crimes in Clinton and Scott counties, did not report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on Thursday.

Roy Albert Phillips, who will turn 31 on Christmas Day, is Black, 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on April 1, 2020, a news release says.

Phillips is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 in Scott County Court for forgery.

On Oct. 27, Phillips used mobile banking for his account at RIA Federal Credit Union to deposit two stolen forged checks, an arrest affidavit says.

The credit union caught and flagged the checks and declined the transaction. Phillips admitted receiving the checks from a codefendant in exchange for meth.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Phillips’ whereabouts contact local police. Records show he also failed to report back to work release in September.