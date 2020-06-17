Officials urge locals to leave the bear alone

Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation in a press conference on Monday urged the locals to leave the bear alone who was first spotted in Clinton County on Monday.

The bear was seen again on Tuesday by Iowa Highway 130, attracting over 100 cars that lined up to get a glimpse of the bear.

Urging the people to leave the bear alone, Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison said that he speculates the bear will retreat up north. The department is not tracking the bear currently and will consider sending him to a park in the north, using tranquilizer if it becomes too dangerous.

The department is, however, not certain about the mixture for tranquilizer yet and is consulting with vets to find the right formula.