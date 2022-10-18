Scott County broke ground on its new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center (YJRC) at a ceremony held Tuesday.

Local officials, partner representatives and community members were in attendance, and Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, Wold Architects & Engineers Partner Roger Schroepfer, and Bruce Builders Owner Bill Bruce, shared remarks.

The soon-to-be-constructed 33,700-square-foot Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center will create a safe, normative and restorative environment for youth and staff, a news release says. The YJRC will have capacity for 32 youth and will be licensed for up to 40 beds, and while it will mostly house the Juvenile Detention Program, county offices will utilize part of the second floor, as well.

This building takes the place of the previous Scott County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC), which no longer met the community’s goals and did not provide a positive physical environment for the community’s youth.

A result of numerous community and staff input meetings, the building was designed to go beyond detention and to be a hub for juvenile justice and reform. As a result, this project expanded to include a non-detention community-based 2,700-square-foot Youth Assessment and Referral Center, as well as the ability to conduct virtual early court appearances and a shelled area for a future juvenile court room.

“We’re excited to have a brand new, state-of-the-art facility where local youth can have a safe space to stay and receive treatment, with the goal of ultimately becoming better community members,” said Kaiser. “The building is designed as a normative environment, similar to that of a library or classroom, and will be a major improvement from the environment of its older counterpart.”

The site was previously home to the Scott County Warehouse, Scott County Sheriff Patrol Headquarters and Jail Annex prior to the construction of the new Scott County Jail addition in 2007 and the new Sheriff Patrol Headquarters in 2016.

Wold Architects and Engineers serves as the project’s architect. The Wold team worked with Juvenile Courts and community groups to explore the creation of a holistic approach to juvenile justice and prevention, the release says. The ultimate vision for this new build focuses on creating a facility that can meet space needs and simultaneously be used as a therapeutic tool for the community.

“We’re proud of this new facility and grateful for the opportunity to work with Scott County and team to create a re-imagined space to better serve the community,” said Schroepfer, AIA, LEED AP, BD+C, NENA and partner at Wold Architects & Engineers. “The new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center space will incorporate bright colors and more natural light in living areas, creating a more welcoming and calming environment for residents.”

The construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete, with an anticipated completion date of spring 2024.

The center at 4715 Tremont Ave., Davenport.

