Oh So Sweet launches ‘Adopt a Nurse’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is launching a program to support Quad-City nurses.

“Because of the high volume of COVID-19 patients right now, nurses are not getting a lunch break,” Oh So Sweet owner Tiphanie Cannon said in a news release. “They need something they can grab and go in between patients so they can continue to care for those who are critically ill. “

#ohsosweetbytiphanie is launching “Adopt a Nurse” on Trinity Tuesday.

Here’s how it works:  Anyone can go online or call and tell Oh So Sweet how many nurses they’d like to “adopt.”  

For $10 per nurse, Oh So Sweet will make and deliver individually boxed lunches consisting on one of our Oh So Sweet sandwiches, a giant cookie, chips and a pickle.

All “adoptions” need to be placed by 11 a.m. Tuesday for delivery to Trinity Bettendorf at 11:30 Tuesday.

Online visitors can go to Facebook,  the store’s website at https://www.ohsosweetbytiphanie.com/ or download the app, or call 563-345-9866.

“If all goes well with Trinity Tuesday, then we can have Friday at Genesis,” Cannon said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story