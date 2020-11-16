Oh So Sweet launches ‘Adopt a Nurse’

As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is launching a program to support Quad-City nurses.

“Because of the high volume of COVID-19 patients right now, nurses are not getting a lunch break,” Oh So Sweet owner Tiphanie Cannon said in a news release. “They need something they can grab and go in between patients so they can continue to care for those who are critically ill. “

#ohsosweetbytiphanie is launching “Adopt a Nurse” on Trinity Tuesday.

Here’s how it works: Anyone can go online or call and tell Oh So Sweet how many nurses they’d like to “adopt.”

For $10 per nurse, Oh So Sweet will make and deliver individually boxed lunches consisting on one of our Oh So Sweet sandwiches, a giant cookie, chips and a pickle.

All “adoptions” need to be placed by 11 a.m. Tuesday for delivery to Trinity Bettendorf at 11:30 Tuesday.

Online visitors can go to Facebook, the store’s website at https://www.ohsosweetbytiphanie.com/ or download the app, or call 563-345-9866.

“If all goes well with Trinity Tuesday, then we can have Friday at Genesis,” Cannon said.