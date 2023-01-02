If you were hoping to get an oil change at the Costa Oil 10 Minute Oil Change, 702 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline anytime soon, you’ll need to make other arrangements.

The business was heavily damaged after it was hit by a car that was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Avenue of the Cities on Friday, December 30. A company spokesperson told Local 4 News that due to the holidays, the company’s insurance provider will be unable to assess the damage to the building until sometime this week. After damage estimates have been received, repairs can begin. The business will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to use the Costa Oil 10 Minute Oil Change location at 1179 10th Avenue W in Milan.