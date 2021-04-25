Oklahoma man jailed in Scott County as suspect in Blain’s Farm & Fleet theft

A 63-year-old Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, man – a suspect in other thefts – faces a felony theft charge after incidents in Davenport.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, 2019 and again May 1, 2019, police accuse Lamb of theft in Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 8535 Northwest Blvd., an arrest affidavit says.

In Farm and Fleet, Lamb selected Hobart MIG Welders at $1,637.04, and wrote a check for them as payment.

The first check had a total value of $802.48 and the second was for $834.56.

The checks, from a construction company, were returned as fake/altered.

Lamb, police say, has multiple open investigations with other agencies for similar acts.

He also has 10 interstate detainers from various agencies, including Pottawattamie and Clinton counties. A detainer is a request filed by a criminal-justice agency with the institution in which a prisoner is incarcerated, asking the institution to either hold the prisoner for the agency or notify the agency when the prisoner is about to be released.

Court proceedings for Lamb, held on a total $27,000 bond Sunday in Scott County Jail, are set for Tuesday and May 4.