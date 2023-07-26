A long-lost fire engine is coming home to Silvis.

The Silvis Fire Department Brotherhood is buying a 1939 American LaFrance Fire Engine that was owned by the city from 1939 to 1964. The Brotherhood is restoring the engine to as close to “like new” as they can. The engine will be displayed at a ceremony on Saturday, July 29th at 10 a.m. at the fire station, located at 2010 10th Street. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and welcome back the old engine.

For more information and to follow the progress of the engine, click here.