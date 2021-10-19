Old Rock Island County Courthouse is one step closer to the wrecking ball

Rock Island County’s old courthouse moved a step closer to the wrecking ball Tuesday night after the county board gave the okay to preserve part of it.

The Rock Island County Board voted Tuesday to follow the plan established by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to record the history of the building.

The old county courthouse is almost 120 years old.

Demolition of the building was already approved by the county board, but preservationists got the Illinois DNR to intervene and block the move unless the county maintains a record of the building’s history for posterity — a lot of it involving photography.

Tuesday’s decision opens up the recording process for the county to hire a contractor to follow the state’s guidelines.

There’s no timeline for how long that work will take.

It does, however, clear the way for demolishing the courthouse once a complete record is made.