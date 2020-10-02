Older, Younger Iowans Split in Ernst-Greenfield US Senate Race

IOWA — Senator Joni Ernst is lagging in support with both men and women off all ages, according to a new poll.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll gave Greenfield a commanding 12 point lead in the race over the incumbent Joni Ernst.

Breaking those numbers down by demographics in the poll, Senator Ernst captured 38% of the vote among those ages 18-39 and a similar 36% of those ages 40-49. Greenfield, however, captured 44% of the former demographic and 60% of the latter.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. 780 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.