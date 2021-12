A popular restaurant chain wants you to help Santa ditch the cookies for another baked good.

Olive Garden is giving customers a chance to order its well-known bread sticks to give to the jolly old elf on Christmas Eve.

In a news release, Olive Garden says Santa is tired of cookies. So bread sticks for Santa can be ordered unbaked with instructions and several dipping sauces, with a personal note you can leave for Santa.

If you’re interested, follow the directions here.