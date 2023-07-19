Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have finished their investigation and their on-site work at the location of a deadly fire in Sterling.

They are still talking to witnesses and analyzing what they found at the scene. The fire destroyed a building on Third Street on July 7.

Tony Anaya lived in the building and died in the fire. His remains were recovered four days later.

The City of Sterling will release the findings once the investigation is over.

The building has now been turned back to the property owner.