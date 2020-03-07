On the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, does your vote still count?

It’s been 100 years since the 19th Amendment was passed, granting women the right to vote.

But do women in Iowa feel their vote matters?

Today representative Dave Loebsack talked to a group of women at the Putnam Museum in Davenport, and some of the voters there brought up the caucus reporting mess from February and still question the election process in place right now.

One woman said that if Iowa changed its election process, it would help get more women’s voices heard in government.

However the party has indicated that the process will mostly stay the same.

“I think the caucus is an interesting idea,” Kara Fedje, a Davenport resident said. “However having a primary would actually be advantageous for the common citizen, including women who want to vote. The more participation, I think it’s gonna allude to a better…a better answer to how we want to get involved with our elected officials.”

But new Iowa Democratic Party chair Mark Smith says that the Democrats will stick to the caucus system for the foreseeable future.

“We’re going to focus on keeping Iowa first in the nation, and we are working on those efforts.” Smith said. “But first we’re aiming to turn Iowa blue in the November elections.”

Congressman Dave Loebsack says the caucus process itself isn’t what’s broken, but the reporting issues gave it a bad reputation.

“The caucus process people have to understand too, was never designed to try to pick a president of the United States,” Loebsack said. “It’s all about party building, and that the Democratic party itself can build and do great things. Come up with a platform, recruit people to run for office.”