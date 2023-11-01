On your mark… get set… GO(bble)!

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities can run or walk at the Muscatine Turkey Trot November 18. Hosted by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and the Muscatine Running Club, the cross-country course will feature two starting times according to ages. The “Predict Your Time” race allows runners, walkers and everyone in-between to participate equally in the course. Those who predict their race finishing time the closest in each age group will be awarded a frozen Thanksgiving turkey!

The Muscatine Turkey Trot is Saturday, November 18 at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, located at 1820 IA-38, Muscatine. Races begin at 10:00 a.m. For more information or to register, click here.