Once again, masks required in city facilities

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, the City of Galesburg will once again require masks in all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The new guideline will include all participants and attendees for the Galesburg City Council meeting, a news release says.

The City of Galesburg once again requires masks for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, within indoor City of Galesburg facilities, including Galesburg City Hall, and Galesburg Public Safety Building. As state and federal authorities release new health and safety guidance and requirements, the city will continue to review and update coronavirus-related policies and procedures as warranted and inform the public of any changes, the release says.

The change from the most recent policy is in response to updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH.). Because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the city aligned with the CDC recommendation that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission rates.

At this time, the COVID level of transmission, as tracked by the CDC is labeled as “substantial” for Knox County.

The City of Galesburg is following the recommendations provided by the CDC and IDPH to slow the spread of COVID-19.