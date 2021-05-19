One airlifted after head-on crash Wednesday afternoon

Iowa State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision that resulted in serious injuries and entrapment on Highway 38, two miles south of Tipton, about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2012 Toyota Avalon struck a Freightliner semi on Highway 38 in Cedar County near 265th Street. The Toyota driver was airlifted with life-threatening injuries to University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, said Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Votroubrek.

