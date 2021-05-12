One airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle accident

One person was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Moline Road and Illinois Route 78 in rural Whiteside County on Wednesday.

Just before noon, Samantha Luett, 26, of Clinton, was travelling south on Route 78 when she stopped at the intersection with Moline Road. When she proceeded to turn east, Luett pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Bobbie Joe Merrill, 20, of Erie, that was travelling west.

The two vehicles collided with Luett’s vehicle ending up in the south ditch on its roof.

Whiteside County Deputies and the Erie and Lyndon/Prophetstown Fire Departments first responded to the accident. A Med Force Helicopter was requested to transport Luett to a Rockford hospital due to her injuries. Merrill was taken to a hospital in Sterling. No information was given about their current conditions.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Prophetstown Police Department, Erie EMS, and Prophetstow/Lyndon Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation and citations are pending.