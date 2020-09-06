One arrest made in connection with four-vehicle crash

UPDATE: One person is behind bars after this morning’s dangerous crash.

The collision happened just after midnight at the 600 block of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island.

Three out of four cars involved appeared to be totaled.

Dandrea Capre Lewis, 29, was arrested by Rock Island Police.

His charges include aggravated DUI and trying to elude an officer.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles that happened overnight in downtown Rock Island.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 23rd Street, in between Broadway Presbyterian Church and Broadway Greenspace.

The call came in sometime after midnight.

So far, we know a total of four vehicles were involved, and at least three are destroyed.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky was the first reporter on the scene and noticed debris and broken glass surrounding the area.

He reports the entire area has been blocked off and recommends avoiding it, if possible.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or conditions of those involved.

We’re currently working to find more details and will provide updates when available.

BREAKING NEWS: A serious accident in Rock Island at 7th Avenue and 23rd Street. 3 vehicles are destroyed from it and there is glass all over 23rd Avenue. @WHBF the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/2Gba4fLy53 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) September 5, 2020

