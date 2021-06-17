One arrested after early morning drug store robbery

Donald Hill, 38, of Davenport.

Donald Hill, 38, of Davenport, was arrested in relation to a robbery at a drug store in Davenport.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the Walgreens on East Kimberly Road for a report of a robbery.

According to police, a male subject entered the store and demanded money from a store employee. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Later, with help from the Bettendorf Police Department, the vehicle and suspect was located in the 2500 block of East Street in Davenport where he was arrested.

Hill was charged with:

  • Second degree robbery
  • First offense OWI
  • Fifth degree theft
  • Operating without owners consent

Hill is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail.

