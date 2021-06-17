One arrested after early morning drug store robbery

Donald Hill, 38, of Davenport, was arrested in relation to a robbery at a drug store in Davenport.
Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the Walgreens on East Kimberly Road for a report of a robbery.
According to police, a male subject entered the store and demanded money from a store employee. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
Later, with help from the Bettendorf Police Department, the vehicle and suspect was located in the 2500 block of East Street in Davenport where he was arrested.
Hill was charged with:
- Second degree robbery
- First offense OWI
- Fifth degree theft
- Operating without owners consent
Hill is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail.