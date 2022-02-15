A man faces two felonies after a shooting that left a 64-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning in Burlington. Police say they responded to South Central Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of shooting, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

He was taken to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment. His status is not being released at this time.

Police found a gun from the incident at the scene. They also conducted multiple interviews and executed several search warrants, leading to the arrest of Joshua Tracey Manfredi. The 30-year-old faces willful injury (causing serious injury) and going armed with intent charges, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

Manfredi was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center where he is being held on no bond. More charges are anticipated.