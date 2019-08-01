One arrested after man struck multiple times in head with wooden board

A Davenport man faces several charges after another man was found Wednesday with skull fractures and a brain bleed after being “struck multiple times in the head with a wooden board.”

John A. Durham, 40, was charged with first degree robbery, first degree theft, willful injury with serious injury and assault while participating in a felony

Davenport Police responded to the 2300 block of West High Street around 5:08 a.m. after a report of a man with severe injuries.

According to police, the victim said he was in the garage at the residence with Durham on Tuesday evening. The victim woke up in the early morning hours on Wednesday and had suffered severe injuries.

Evidence at the scene indicated the victim was struck multiple times in the head with a wooden board. As a result of being struck the victim suffered skull fractures and had a brain bleed.

The victim identified Durham as the person who had attacked him.

When the victim woke up, he found that $120 in cash and his credit card were missing from a cabinet inside the garage.

The cabinet was located in close proximity to the victim prior to being assaulted and was under the victim’s dominion and control. The victim also advised his truck, valued at approximately $5,000, was missing after the assault.

Video surveillance from the residence shows Durham leaving from the garage and driving away in the truck.

The victim was transported to Genesis East and then to the University of Iowa Hospitals due to the severity of his injuries.



Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”