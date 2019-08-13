One arrested after police pursuit

Rachel Thornburg (top left) was arrested after a police pursuit that ended on Middle Road north of I-80 on August 13, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com; Clinton County Jail)

A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after a police pursuit that involved multiple departments and traveled through many communities and included a phone call reporting the car she was driving as stolen.

Rachel Thornburg, 20, with addresses in Davenport and Low Moor, has been charged with eluding, driving while license under suspension, reckless driving and speeding.

A deputy sheriff from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on U.S. Highway 30 near Mill Creek Parkway in Clinton and clocked an eastbound vehicle on radar exceeding the speed limit.

When the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver fled and ran a red light before pulling into a business lot. The driver then exited the parking lot and fled westbound on U.S. 30.

While the pursuit was in progress, Clinton County Communications received a 911 call from a Thornburg stating her car had just been stolen from Low Moor. She claimed that she had left the keys in the car which was a 1998 grey Buick Century. This was the same vehicle that the deputy sheriff was pursuing.

The pursuit went through Low Moor, where the driver ran a stop sign, and Folletts, where the driver ran another stop sign at 380th Ave at U.S. Highway 67. The pursuit continued across the Wapsi River into Scott County.

Le Claire Police attempted to stop the car by deploying stop sticks, but were unsuccessful. Eventually the Iowa State Patrol was able to successfully deploy stop sticks that flattened the tires of the Buick. The pursuit ended at 11:29 a.m. on Middle Road just north of Interstate 80 in Scott County.

She remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail under $2000 bond.

