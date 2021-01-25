One arrested after shooting

One man was arrested and charged with two felonies after a shooting early Sunday in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officers located a vehicle parked in the area with a gunshot victim inside: Kelvin L. Bell, 40, of Rock Island.

Bell was transported to Unity Point Trinity before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified Devin J. Johnson, 39, of Rock Island as a suspect. Johnson was charged with attempted murder and felony

obstruction of justice.

He was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips app.