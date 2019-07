A woman was arrested and charged with arson Wednesday after an investigation into a structure fire in April.

The Sterling Police Department arrested Kelly L. Mewhirter, 42, of Sterling, for residential arson, arson, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct in connection to a structure fire in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue on April 1.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. Mewhirter was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.