One arrested, one still at large, after burglary

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested one, while a another is still at large, for a residential burglary in rural Taylor Ridge on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:00pm, a deputy sheriff responded to the burglary and witnessed two suspects, one male and one female, running from the scene.

The deputy was able to catch the female, but she resisted arrest. During the struggle, she tried to take the deputy’s firearm causing a single round to be fired. Neither the deputy nor the suspect were injured.

She was taken to the Rock Island County Jail on charges of residential burglary and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

A male suspect is still at large.

The incident is still under investigation, an no other details are available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 788-8988 or call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.