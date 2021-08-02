One confirmed dead in I-80 crash

UPDATE: One person has been confirmed dead in the crash by the Iowa State Patrol.

EARLIER UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound in Davenport was shut down for over two hours Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash. For a period of time westbound traffic also was being diverted.

The crash occurred before 4 a.m., east of Brady Street near mile marker 297.

Based on our crew’s observations at least two vehicles were involved. There also may have been a fatality. The number and extent of any other injuries are not known at this time.

