One person was in critical condition Saturday after a shooting Friday night in Rock Island, according to a news release.

About 9:37 p.m. Friday, Rock Island Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue, the release says.

According to the release, when officers arrived in the area they located a 19-year old mam suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UnityPoint for treatment.

Initial investigation indicates that the injured man, along with several other masked

suspects, forcibly entered a residence while using a firearm, police allege in the release. The resident disarmed one of the suspects of a firearm, and the suspect was struck several times by gunfire.

The other suspects in this case were able to flee the scene prior to officer’s arrival, the release says. The injured suspect remained in critical condition on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.