One dead after car and motorcycle accident

One person was killed when a car and motorcycle collided on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 4th Street and East Avenue in Sterling.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released.

One person had major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information about the accident has been released at this time.

The Sterling Police were assisted at the scene by CGH Ambulance, Sterling Fire Department, Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, and Slim & Hanks Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.