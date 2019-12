Officials tell Local 4 News that one person is dead after a house fire last night in Fairport, Iowa.

According to a medical examiner investigator from Muscatine County, the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Water Street.

No information about the victim has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.