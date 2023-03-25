One person is dead after gunfire at an early-morning house party Saturday in Macomb, Ill., according to a Facebook news release from Macomb Police.

Police responded to a call of gunfire at a house party at around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

“Early reports indicated an altercation occurred and shots were fired. Several people were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital for treatment. One person is deceased,” the post says.

Additionally, “It is likely video of the incident exists,” the post says. Police ask anyone who has video from the incident to email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com and that anyone with information about the shooting call 309-833-4505 or Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222. Tips can be anonymous.

Police call the the shooting “an isolated incident” and say there does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time.

According to a post on the Western Illinois University Facebook page, Western Illinois University athletic events will be canceled for the weekend. All other university events will continue as scheduled.

In the post, the WIU Office of Public Safety suggests everyone be vigilant about being aware of their surroundings. Individuals with information should call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or 309-836-2222, a Facebook post says..

For updates, visit here.