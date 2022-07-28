The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man.

On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, officers determined that a shooting had taken place in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue. Officers were advised of a male subject arriving at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The subject was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The male victim was identified as Gregory Delandiz Tucker, age 34.

The Galesburg Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division and the Knox County State’s Attorney conducted the investigation of the incident. On Wednesday, July 27, an arrest warrant for Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm was obtained for Asheem Monte Afutu, age 33.

Asheem Monte Afutu (photo: Galesburg Police Department)

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Galesburg Police Department (309)343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 / 1-888-266-0044 or text a tip – text the word “Galesburg” and your tip to 274637.