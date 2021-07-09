One dead after vehicle drives in Mississippi River

A woman died after her vehicle drove into the Mississippi River in Cordova on Friday.

Just before 1 a.m., Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Main Avenue about a vehicle that drove in the Mississippi River.

An initial investigation determined a 2011 Nissan travelled north through the intersection of 4th Street and Main Avenue, crossing a private lawn and into the river.

Around 10:20 a.m., the vehicle was recovered from the river about 200 yards south of where it entered the river.

The driver, identified as Annette Hutchcraft, 51, of Cordova, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full investigation is still ongoing.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois Conservation Police, Cordova Fire Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Albany Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance Service, Big River Rescue/Recovery Dive Team, and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.