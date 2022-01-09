One dead, another injured after crash in Moline

The Moline Police Department says one man is dead and another person is injured after a two-car crash in Moline on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 4 P.M. in the 900 block of 36th Avenue. The front of both cars appeared to be severely damaged.

Moline Police tell Local 4 News each car had only the drivers inside with no passengers. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. A man in one of the cars involved died at the hospital on Sunday, while the other is still being treated for those injuries.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash. The identity of the victims has not been released.