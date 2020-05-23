One dead, four wounded by gunfire during a fight in Rock Island

UPDATE: The deceased victim is being identified as Timon Mayfield, 33, of Rock Island. He was pronounced dead at 1:51am on Saturday at UnityPoint Trinity in Rock Island. The cause of death is an apparent gunshot wound, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The incident is still under investigation by the Rock Island Police Investigations Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner.

EARLIER STORY: On Saturday at 1:26am, Rock Island Police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street.

At the scene, police found five adult males who had gunshot wounds. All of them were transported initially to UnityPoint for treatment.

One victim under went emergency surgery, one was transferred to Iowa City, and two were treated and released.

One victim, a 35-year-old male, died from his injuries. The deceased victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The shootings stemmed from a fight that broke out from a large gathering.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.