One dead in crash after speeding away from police stop

One person is dead as a result of a crash after speeding away from a police stop in East Moline early on Sunday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the East Moline Police responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue. Witnesses told police that two males were arguing with a female and forced her into a vehicle.

After searching the area, an officer found the vehicle that matched the description from witnesses and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle sped away and shortly lost control, crashing into a utility pole in the 3100 block of 7th Street.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment where one of the occupants was later pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased is being held until notification of the family.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at (309) 752-1555, Illinois State Police at (309) 752-4915, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.