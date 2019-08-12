One dead in crash at I-80 and Middle Road

One person was killed in a crash at the Interstate 80 and Middle Road interchange Monday.

SECC Dispatch received several reports of a crash on I-80 at the Middle Road interchange around 12:33 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle traveling westbound failed to maintain control for unknown reasons and entered the median, struck the median cable barrier, rolled over and came to rest against a guardrail near the eastbound lanes.

The person was ejected from the vehicle, transported to Genesis East by Medic Ambulance and died from their injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department. The Bettendorf Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, Iowa Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Davenport Police Department assisted during the incident.