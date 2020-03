The East Moline Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue on Monday afternoon around 3:30.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a black male in his twenties in the street suffering from gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived. The incident is still being investigated by East Moline Police.