In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 30, Knox County Deputies responded to a vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Knox Highway 25, and one victim was found dead inside the vehicle.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending official identification and family notification, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be made when they are available. At this time, no foul play is suspected, the Wednesday release said.

Assisting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on this case was the Knoxville Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.