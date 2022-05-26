A 65-year-old man from Franklin Grove, IL is dead after a one car accident in Dixon on Thursday, May 26, according to a press release from the Dixon Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a 2002 Toyota sedan eastbound on Franklin Grove Road. At about 10:42 a.m., the vehicle left the roadway in the 1100 block of Franklin Grove Road and struck a tree. The driver, along with an 87-year-old passenger, had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Dixon City Fire Department, the Dixon Rural Fire Department, and Advance EMS all responded to the scene.

Both were transported to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where the driver was later pronounced dead. The passenger was treated and then airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. The passenger’s condition is currently unknown. The identities of the driver and passenger are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The roadway at the location of the accident was closed to traffic for a period of time due to the nature of the injuries. An accident reconstructionist from the department was contacted to investigate the incident. The Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating the accident.